IIFT MBA Admissions 2021: Registrations to Begin Tomorrow, All You Need to Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA online registrations from September 1. The application process will continue till October 15 on the official website iift.nta.nic.in. The entrance exam will be held on December 5.

The exam will be conducted for the students willing to take admission in IIFT for MBA (IB) programme for the academic session 2022-24. The NTA will be organising the exam in 68 different countries across the country.

IIFT MBA admissions 2021: Application fees

For the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PWD) categories, the registration fee will be Rs 1,000, while all other categories will have to pay Rs 2500. The payment can be done through debit/credit card, Paytm, and UPI.

IIFT MBA admissions 2021: Eligibility

The candidates willing to apply should have a three-year bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 50 per cent marks. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, transgender, and PWD categories have a relaxation of 5 per cent. There is no upper age limit for admissions in IIFT MBA.

The NRIs seeking admission can apply between January 15 and March 15, next year.

IIFT MBA admissions 2021: Exam pattern

The computer-based test will be of two-hour duration with multiple-choice objective type questions, available only in English. The entrance test paper will consist of questions based on quantitative analysis, reading comprehension and verbal ability, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and general awareness. While filling the form, candidates can choose four cities according to their preferences.

IIFT MBA Admissions 2021: Admission criteria

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performances in CBT, group discussion, writing skills assessment, and interview. Meanwhile, for NRIs, the selection will be done on the basis of marks in GMAT exam, following a personal interview at IIFT campus.

The IIFT MBA 2021 admit cards will be available from the second week of November till the date of examination. Results will be announced by the end of December. MBA (International Business), the flagship programme of IIFT, is a six-trimester general management residential programme with a focus on International Business.

