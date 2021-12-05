IIFT MBA Entrance Exam Today: Last Minute Tips to Score High

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will conduct the MBA IB entrance exam today, December 5. The exam will be held across all exam centres barring Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal. The exam was cancelled in these selected exam centres due to cyclone Jawad. To be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the management course will put special emphasis on International Business (IB).

Candidates are advised to reach the exam hall at the specified time, and carry with the necessary documents which include admit card with your photograph affixed, self-declaration, and the necessary ID proofs.

Also read| Missed out on CAT 2021? Here’s a List of B-school Entrance Exams for MBA Admissions

IIFT Entrance exam pattern

The entrance for the two-year course will be held in online mode. There will be two rounds for the — written exam and personal interview/group discussion. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of the written test will be called for the personal interview and group discussion. Apart from the two rounds, the class 10 and 12 marks are considered while selecting candidates.

The IIFT exam written exam has four sections. Section A features quantitative reasoning, section B has reading comprehension and verbal ability, section C has data interpretation and logical reasoning and section D will comprise of general awareness. Candidates will be given 3 marks in sections A, B, and C and 1.5 marks in section D for every right attempt. While 1.5 marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

IIFT Entrance exam: Last-minute preparation tips

With just a few minutes to go for the exam, the non-GK sections should not be touched. Frequently asked areas from GK, as mentioned above can be looked at and given a light revision. While preparing for the GK section, a student must focus on issues related to national and international events, world bodies, and foreign trade-related information.

Read| ‘MA English Chaiwali’: Unable to Find Job, Masters Graduate Opens Tea Shop in Kolkata

Except for the section on general awareness, all the other sections of IIFT get well covered with good preparation for CAT. It is, however, advisable to work on his/her speed mathematics as some of the questions under data interpretation tend to be calculation intensive.

“This year, while the sections and the overall duration remain the same, the number of questions within the sections has not been disclosed. Hence, as happens every year, one can expect the number of questions to vary slightly," IIFT said in an official notice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.