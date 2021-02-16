IIFT MBA IB 2021 Result Declared at iift.nta.nic.in; Click Here for Direct Link

IIFT MBA IB 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade(IIFT) MBA in International Business (IB) programme. NTA had held the IIFT MBA 2021 entrance exam on January 24 in a Computer-based Test (CBT) mode. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can download their scorecards from the official website- iift.nta.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check IIFT MBA IB Result 2021-23.

IIFT MBA (IB) Result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIFT - iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'IIFT 2021 NTA Score' flashing on the home page.

Step 3: A new login page will open on your computer screen

Step 4: In the space provided, enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 5: Upon successful login, NTA IIFT MBA scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download NTA IIFT MBA result and take its print out for future use.

The final selection of the candidates will be done after the successful completion of four screening rounds- Computer-based Test, Group Discussion, Writing Skills Assessment and Interview.

All those candidates who have passed the entrance test held on January 24 will now be invited to attend the Writing Skills Assessment, Group Discussion, and Interview rounds. These round will be conducted in the months of March / April at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The detailed schedule will be released on the official website soon.

During the Writing Ability Test (WAT), candidates will be required to write an essay on the given topic. Basis of evaluation will be - Ability to comprehend, clarity, presentation technique, and expression of ideas.

In Group Discussion (GD) round, candidates will have to discuss a certain topic, and the basis of the evaluation will be - Leadership skills, team player skills, communication, content, and ability to give new insights.