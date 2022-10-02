IIFT MBA IB 2023-25 Registration Begins at iift.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has began the registration process for IIFT MBA 2023 on September 30, 2022 onwards. The deadline for registration is November 14, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) Programme 2023–25 may do so online at iift.nta.nic.in, which is the IIFT’s official website.

According to the official schedule, applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from November 16 to 20, 2022. Further, the notice informed that the examination will take place on December 18, 2022. The exam is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and lasts 120 minutes. In due time, a date for the publication of the admission card will be revealed.

IIFT MBA 2023: How to apply

For interested candidates, registration process follows few steps which can be checked below.

Step 1. Visit the official site of IIFT at iift.nta.nic.in.

Steep 2. Click on IIFT MBA 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Step 3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Step 5. Once done, click on submit.

Step 6. Your application has been submitted.

Step 7. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Downloading of admit cards will be announced later on the NTA website.

“MBA (International Business) programme offered by IIFT, is a six-trimester general management programme, designed for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management. Admission to the programme is through an entrance exam, group discussion, writing skills assessment and interview etc,” reads the notification.

To apply for the exam, candidates will have to pay an application fee. For the Candidates from General/General-EWS /OBC-NCL*/ Wards of Kashmiri Migrants and Kashmiri Pandits / Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrants) living in Kashmir Valley the application fee is Rs 2500, whereas Rs 1250 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender. For Foreign Nationals/NRIs US$ 200 / Rs 15,000.

