IIIT Bangalore Hosts E-convocation, Confers Degrees to 322 Students

The International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIITB) hosted its 21st annual convocation through a virtual ceremony. As many as 322 students graduated with the following degrees — 5 PhD degrees, 8 Masters of Science by Research degrees, 163 MTech degrees, 16 MSc degrees, 102 dual degrees, and 28 students with sponsored MTech degrees.

This year, IIITB awarded 10 graduating students, who are exceptional in academics and extra-curricular activities with medals and recognitions. Among the graduating students, the gold medals were awarded to Sai Bharghav, Satvik Ramprasad, and Umar Abdul Aziz.

In addition, two alumni were awarded, for outstanding doctoral thesis and entrepreneurial success through IoT driven products. IIITB alumnus Nawal Lodha was awarded the Late Sri N Rama Rao Medal for ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’.

This year, the ceremony also marked Professor S Sadagopan’s 20 years of service as Director of the institute. He handed over his duties to the Director Designate of IIITB, Prof Debabrata Das. As the new Director of IIITB, Professor Das is primed to lead the institute to achieve greater excellence in academics and innovations in science and technology.

“Today is a special day. The graduation ceremony is the most-awaited and celebrated occasion at IIITB and the faculty members and our graduating students pay high regard to it. I took charge as the first director of IIITB on June 3, 1999, and have addressed 20 convocations on the same podium since then. I heartily congratulate all outgoing students and wish them success in their chosen fields”, said Prof Sadagopan.

During the e-convocation, Prof Das was also appointed as the Principal Investigator (PI) for the Rs 150 crore Technology Incubation Hub funded by MEITY, the government of India, with focus in the area of Advanced Communication System, while Professor Madhav Rao is the PI for the Rs 22 crore Centre for Internet of Ethical Things funded by the government of Karnataka.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here