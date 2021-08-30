IIIT Bangalore Offers Advanced Executive Programme in Cybersecurity

An advanced executive programme in cybersecurity is being offered jointly by the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bangalore along with Simplilearn, a digital skills training provider, and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The 90+ hours programme has been designed to meet the skills required of mid-level management professionals working in banking, cybersecurity, and finance domains. However, prior technical knowledge of the basics of cybersecurity is required.

The programme will focus on industry-relevant skills in cybersecurity. The key domains covered in the programme include data integrity, data recovery, disaster recovery, systems planning, and risk management. Learners will also have access to self-paced videos, live virtual classes conducted by industry experts, and masterclasses by faculty from IIIT Bangalore and experts at NPCI.

A virtual internship with NPCI will be offered to the candidates along with 3-4 mentoring sessions by NPCI experts. Upon completing the programme, learners will receive a completion certificate from IIIT Bangalore, along with an internship completion letter jointly offered by NPCI, Simplilearn, and IIIT Bangalore.

To be delivered via Simplilearn’s high-engagement bootcamp-style learning model, this technically intense programme in cybersecurity is designed to provide learners with a competitive advantage via an ideal blend of conceptual training and applied learning opportunities.

Programme graduates will also be enrolled in Simplilearn’s job assistance service to explore potential job opportunities like security infrastructure specialists, consultant network security, security analyst, and analyst application security.

“The global cybersecurity market is today on an upward growth curve, complemented by a rise in malware & phishing threats among enterprises, demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions, and the need for strong authentication solutions across industries. Having a team of cybersecurity experts is vital for all businesses across the globe, especially in the sensitive banking & finance sector. Through our partnership with Simplilearn, we aim to deliver the most up-to-date and industry-relevant curriculum to learners and create a job-ready workforce," says Prof V Sridhar, Professor-in-charge, Continuing Professional Education, IIIT Bangalore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here