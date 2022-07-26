IIIT Basara Bans Mobile Phones On Campus Amid Students' Protests Over Administrative Issues

Telangana’s Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), also known as IIIT Basara has been in the eye of a storm due to students’ protests over several administrative issues. As per the latest reports, the administration has now banned the use of mobile phones for faculty and students at the college campus. The ban follows last week’s order preventing students from moving or gathering outside their hostel rooms, or classrooms.

Students had earlier submitted a representation to the in-charge vice-chancellor, listing their demands that included the provision of laptops for all students, faculty recruitment, and the renovation of the Pre-University College (PUC) block. The students said that the PUC block is constituted in what was supposed to be temporary premises, and lacks the required capacity in the hostel, mess, or even classrooms.

Students have been demanding a change in the catering contract since 200 students fell sick after consuming food from the hostel mess. Appointment of permanent new VC, removal of the present mess contractor and issue of tenders to give a new catering contract to ensure good quality food are among the demands by the college students.

Following the incident, students staged a sit-in protest at the main gate of the building with their demands. The students urged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and information technology minister K. T. Rama Rao to visit RGUKT to personally see the problems faced by them.

“We are simply demanding that student amenities be distributed equally. The administration does not give us any clarity on these issues, and says it will be done in three to four months, ” said Lavanya Gundeti, Vice-President of the Student Governing Council (SGC).

The students were set to carry out another round of protests with their demands on July 24 but the ongoing semester exams and incessant rains prevented the protest from taking place, reported a leading news daily. Several videos from the institute showing knee-deep water flooding the girls’ hostel on campus after the recent rains have also surfaced online.

