IIIT-Bhagalpur to Offer BTech in Hindi from This Academic Session

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bhagalpur will be conducting Btech in Hindi from the academic session 2021-22. This comes after the Ministry of Education directed the institute to do so.

IIIT Bhagalpur’s registrar in charge Gaurav Kumar told Live Hindustan that the semester will be selected on the basis of the letter received from the ministry. Once the semester is selected, the course material will also eventually be ready.

Director of the institute, Arvind Choubey, said that as per the instructions both teaching and explaining will take place in Hindi, which is indeed a challenging task. “Hope the teachers here will do better work in this direction. Students should also understand Hindi well and include it in their reading work,” he added.

Choubey asserted that students, along with foreign languages, should also have equal command over Hindi and English. He further added that the knowledge of both languages will help students in getting placement in national and multinational companies.

One of the many challenges the teachers will face is preparing material in Hindi and explain it to students. This is because most of the teachers have completed their education in English and have been teaching in the same language for years now. Students and teachers have also pointed out the need for a Hindi dictionary.

Earlier this month, another college in Bihar, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna announced that the new session (2021-22) of BTech course will also be taught in Hindi. Director of NIT Patna, Pradeep Kumar Jain, had stated that the college decided to introduce the system of teaching the higher courses in Hindi from the first semester (2021-22) of the BTech course. He further informed that students will have the option of studying the course in English too.

The All India Council for Technology Education (AICTE) under the suggestion of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 had earlier allowed colleges to offer engineering degrees in regional languages starting with five languages in the first phase including — Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali — from the new academic year (2020-21). The council is translating courses and creating online and offline content in 11 different languages.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here