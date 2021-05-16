IIIT Delhi Announces Virtual Summer Camp for Government School Students

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D), which has been conducting summer camps for students of classes 8 and 9 for its nearby government schools since 2016, will be hosting the fifth season of the camp - virtually.

Due to the pandemic, the institute was not able to organise the summer camp in 2020. Hence, this year IIIT Delhi has decided to organise a virtual summer camp for the government school students and it will commence from May 17 and continue till June 18.

The virtual summer camp will consist of educational activities including teaching students entrepreneurship skills. “The students will be taught, mathematics and problem solving, communication skills, personality development, general sciences and entrepreneurship. Looking at the need of the hour where it is required to think out of the box, a new module on entrepreneurship has been added to the curriculum," the IIIT said in its official notice. Furthermore, students will also be given a chance to be a part of activity sessions like Origami, Sketching, Storytelling and many more.

“Lack of social interaction is impacting the mental health of the students in the worst manner. At this difficult time, the IIITD students who will be teaching these young students are prepared to give them a platform to express themselves and provide them a safe and friendly atmosphere," the IIIT said.

The institute will also be hosting interactive sessions to help the class 8 and 9 students generate creative ideas and thoughts.

Students from the School of Excellence, Kalkaji, GGSSS, Kalkaji, GGSS, Tughlakabad Extn, RPVV, Lajpat Nagar, GBSS, DDA Flats, Kalkaji, GBSSS, Harkesh Nagar will be participating in the summer camp, as per IIIT Delhi.

