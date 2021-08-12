IIIT-Delhi, Fast Retailing Offering Sponsorship Program for UG, PG Courses

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has signed an agreement with Fast Retailing Co Ltd to create the Fast Retailing Educational Sponsorship Program for students who seek financial assistance. It will cover the full four-year period for a bachelor’s degree and a two-year period for a master’s degree.

The educational sponsorship program will be funded by Fast Retailing, the parent company of UNIQLO, and cover full tuition fee and related costs for a total of five freshman students a year. While the structure of the program will be determined by the university to ensure it provides maximum benefit, recipients will be able to participate in Japanese language and culture studies and intern at UNIQLO India.

Candidates who pass certain milestones will also be eligible to join Fast Retailing in Japan or UNIQLO in India, to help leverage skills they gain during their studies.

Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President, and CEO of Fast Retailing said, “We hope that our new program will foster the skills that both India and our company will need in the future and help young talented individuals to become business leaders on the global stage. I believe these premier universities are uniquely well-placed to fulfill this mission.”

The initiative “is also part of a global commitment by Fast Retailing, through the Fast Retailing Foundation, to offer educational programs for young individuals to pursue a career in particular areas of interest. Among them is the Global Graduate Fashion Scholarship for talented students to study at world-class fashion graduate schools, and the Harvard Business School Scholarship, which provides educational opportunities to Japanese students," Fast Retailing said.

