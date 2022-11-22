IIIT Delhi Launches Center on Quantum Technology

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has established a Center for Quantum Technologies (CQT). As the name suggest, the center will focus on research and development of different aspects of quantum technologies, as well as actively engage with the industries and government bodies for product development.

The center also aims promote interdisciplinary research, collaborate with other research labs in India and abroad, and impart relevant skills to the students to pursue a successful career in quantum technologies, says the institute. It is currently led by Dr Sayak Bhattacharya and involves nine faculty members across different disciplines. The center along with the institute’s department of ECE are conducting a BTech minor programme in quantum technologies since August.

“Quantum technology has emerged as the key to the future. The general sentiment about this platform is full of surprises and promises. In recent years, leading universities and industries worldwide have engaged in the tireless endeavor of applying principles of quantum mechanics towards revolutionizing computing, bolstering the security of communication networks, and designing materials and circuits with unprecedented efficiencies and capabilities," said IIIT Delhi.

“The Center for Quantum Technologies at IIIT-Delhi will be engaged in interdisciplinary research and development in quantum computing, quantum communication, and quantum materials and devices. It will work towards developing ‘affordable solutions’ with a focus on India-specific opportunities and requirements. It will also help develop skilled workforce at undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate levels that can advance quantum technologies in India”, said director, Prof Ranjan Bose, in an official statement.

Prof Ravindra Pratap Singh from Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) Ahmedabad, who took part in several discussions with the center during its inception, congratulated IIIT-Delhi and said, “Quantum technology with its four verticals - Quantum computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum sensing and metrology, and Quantum materials is going to be disruptive. It will change the way we compute, communicate and measure time and displacement. IIIT-Delhi must be complimented for taking the right step at the right time by forming a Center of Quantum Technology to direct its effort in this exciting area of science and technology and training quality human resources for the industry.”

