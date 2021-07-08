IIIT Delhi Offers PG Diploma in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi, has launched a postgraduate diploma program in computer science and artificial intelligence, in collaboration with edtech platform, Great Learning. The 12-month online program has been designed to fit into the schedules of both working professionals and students.

The program will be delivered online and includes a combination of live classes by IIIT-Delhi’s faculty, hands-on tutorials, project-based learning sessions, recorded online videos, and industry expert sessions.

The course includes foundational and applied aspects of computer science by studying programming with python, data structures and algorithms, design and analysis of algorithms, and databases. Candidates will understand and apply state-of-the-art AI techniques including advanced machine learning algorithms and deep learning, followed by a comprehensive capstone project, which will help in building overall expertise in developing AI-based solutions that would draw insights from massive amounts of data.

“The program will address the growing need for talent in cutting-edge areas that require a sound grounding in Computer Science fundamentals and an ability to apply artificial intelligence (AI) techniques," IIIT Delhi said.

Following the completion of the courses, students will have access to Great Learning’s career assistance platform — GL Excelerate, which includes resume and interview preparation support, access to career mentorship, and job opportunities.

“It aims to deliver a comprehensive learning experience imparting industry-relevant skills in artificial intelligence and machine learning, built on key computer science fundamentals," said IIIT Delhi.

“The PG diploma program in Computer Science and AI will equip the students with advanced knowledge and practical skills to meet the growing challenges of the various data-driven industries," said Prof Ranjan Bose, Director IIIT-Delhi.

