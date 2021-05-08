IIIT Delhi Offers PG Diploma in Data Science & AI for Students, Professionals

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi in collaboration with IBM has launched a nine-month-long PG Diploma program in Data Science and AI (PGDDS&AI) for students and IT professionals.

The nine-month long diploma program will be conducted online only on weekends. The courses will be taught by IIIT Delhi faculty members as well as IBM leaders in analytics.

The online applications are open for the course and the last date to apply is May 9. Students will have to submit a fee of Rs 2000 by April 20. Classes will begin during the first week of August 2021.

Who can apply?

Students who have completed Graduation/Post graduation in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics and intend to pursue a career in Data Sciences and AI are eligible to apply for the course.

IT, policymakers, senior-level executives, not-for-profit leaders and other professionals with limited or no knowledge in artificial intelligence, who wants to make a career change may also apply for the course.

Application Process

For Individual Candidates, the registration fee is Rs 2000. Shortlisted candidates will be asked to appear for an online interview. Selected candidates will be given an offer of admission along with fee details, which can be paid offline through a DD or online by visiting the official website.

Sponsored candidates will have to fill a sponsorship form for sponsoring candidates for the course. The form can be downloaded from the website and submitted via email. Following an online interview of shortlisted candidates, the sponsored organisation is issued with a formal admission offer indicating the total fees payable. The fees can be paid online/offline through NEFT or cheque or draft with covering information in a form.

