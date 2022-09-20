IIIT-Delhi Signed to Establish an Electropreneur Park to Incubate Startups

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) signed an MoU to establish an Electropreneur Park (EP) at the IIIT-Delhi campus.

The Electropreneur Park aims to create an ecosystem for nurturing the entrepreneurs & startups through mutual cooperation and collaboration in the area of Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) and allied fields.

The MOU has been signed with the IIIT-Delhi with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), AIC STPINEXT INITIATIVES (STPI NEXT), Technology Innovation Hub at Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IHub Anubhuti), and India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA).

As per the institute, the Electropreneur Park will primarily aspire to contribute to the ESDM growth in India with the objective of creating a pre-incubation, incubation and acceleration service for Startups and MSMEs. The EP will also create a network of ‘Spoke Centres’ to nurture students & budding entrepreneurs from selected Institutes & Incubation centres to promote ESDM Innovation. The center will provide opportunities to convert idea to a validated proof of concept, IP generation leading to product creation, empaneled group of investors, focused short term problem / programme based engagements with corporate and ecosystem partners, among others, claims the institute in its press release.

Besides providing necessary laboratory equipment and ESDM tools to work on minimum viable product (MVP), EP will also connect and integrate the incubated startups with the key stakeholders including government, funding ecosystem, business leaders, media, and technology ecosystem. This integration will establish a strong connection of the startups with the larger habitation at an early stage which helps the startup to refine and fine-tune its concept, product, go-to-market, and other vital aspects that shape up the proposition.

Electropreneur Park (EP) is a project approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on 17th June 2014 and it was launched in August 2016 at the University of Delhi, South Campus, New Delhi. Over the last few years Electropreneur Park (EP) has been actively contributing to building a fundamentally strong ESDM in India.

