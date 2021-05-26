IIIT Delhi Student, Samiya Caur, Receives IAPP Annual Westin Scholar Award

A BTech student from Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi , Samiya Caur, has won IAPP Westin Scholar Award. The annual Westin Scholar Awards were created by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) to support students who are identified as future leaders in the field of privacy and data protection.

Prof. Ponnurangam Kumaraguru, IIIT-Delhi has selected Samiya Caur to receive this year’s award in recognition of her contribution to the topic of privacy in his class “CSE648: Privacy and Security in Online Social Media".

Samiya Caur will get 1,000 dollars in cash, a copy of the book “Privacy and Freedom”, by Dr. Alan Westin, two years of membership with the IAPP, three complementary exams for IAPP certifications (CIPP, CIPM, CIPT) and unlimited access to online training for recipient’s selected IAPP certification exams.

“I was surprised to learn that I had been chosen to be one of the recipients of the Westin Scholar Award from IAPP. I feel honored to have received this award. I am thankful to Professor Kumaraguru and IIIT Delhi for providing me this opportunity. I look forward to being a part of the distinguished community at IAPP. I hope to further my knowledge in the field of privacy through the resources offered by them. I believe, this will be a valuable learning experience for me," said Samiya.

The Westin Scholar Awards pay homage to the late Dr Alan Westin, who throughout his life researched and wrote about privacy, data protection, digital identity and the future of how societies will deal with issues at the intersection of law and technology. He is the namesake for the IAPP Westin Research Center and Fellowship Program, which was founded in 2013.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here