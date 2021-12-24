IIIT Hyderabad Invites 1-year Research Translation Fellowship for Working Professionals

IIIT Hyderabad announces a year-long Research Translation Fellowship for working professionals to work on creating products from emerging research. The full-time fellowship will include a stipend and a chance to work with research groups and professors. Last day to apply is January 4.

The fellows will work with the research translation centers underway in centers including the Applied AI center/INAI, Product Labs, Smart Cities Living Lab and Raj Reddy Center for Technlogy and Society. Technologies considered will be from recent works of professors in the 20+ research centers of IIITH including emerging areas like AI, IoT, NLP, Computer Vision, robotics and other emerging technologies. Products and solutions built may be in domains like healthcare monitoring, medical diagnostic algorithms, genomics, autonomous vehicles, safety solutions, education tech AI, speech and language soluions for business, smart city device and AI analytics, social sector solutions in education and healthcare.

Read| XAT Admit Card Today at xatonline.in, How to Download

The Fellows will be part of a team to build one of these soluions in the year. This one year research immersion will enable professionals to work with the research groups, get exposed to the latest from research, and through the effort to build a product understand the real-world use of such Research.

According to Prof C V Jawahar, Dean R&D, “This is an opportunity for aspirants with over 1 year experience in technical roles, Smart Developers excited about research, keen on emerging technologies led innovation. They will also get to build products that will have a Population Scale Impact." For more details write to outreach.office@iiit.ac.in Application deadline 4 January 2022.

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research with great social impact.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.