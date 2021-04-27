IIIT Hyderabad Launches Special Channel for Admission to BTech Without JEE Main

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad has announced a Special Channel of Admission (SPEC) for its two for BTech programmes. This channel is aimed at identifying students with extraordinary talent or backgrounds. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for 10 seats each in two B.Tech programmes namely — Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Computer Science and Engineering (CSE). The application portal will remain active till May 10.

A candidate is eligible if he/she has passed 12th class or equivalent by July 2021 with mathematics, physics, and chemistry and has qualified for the UDAAN scheme of CBSE or studied at a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at least for the last two years (11th and 12th) or are currently enrolled in the fourth Semester of an integrated, six-year, 12th + B.Tech programme offered after class 10.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit official website of IIIT Hyderabad — www.iiit.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, slide to ‘SPEC 2021 Admission Portal is now Open’ and click on ‘Click for more information’ beneath it

Step 3: Click on ‘Application portal is open’ or click here

Step 4: Register with the necessary details. Create a password for future logins

Step 5; Fill in necessary details and upload documents in the application form

Step 6: Pay the application fee of Rs 500 and take a printout of the application form for future use

Applicants need to appear for a computer-based entrance examination that will be conducted by IIIT Hyderabad on June 2. The exam will test on subject proficiency and the syllabus is based on 11th and 12th level of physics, maths, chemistry (CBSE and most state syllabi).

The candidates shortlisted from this exam will have to clear an interview to gain admission. The decision on the final offer of admission is solely based on the interview performance.

