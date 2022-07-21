IIITM Student Jumps Off Building, Blames Parents in Suicide Note

A 23-year-old student from the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IIITM) Gwalior jumped off to his death. The student died by jumping off of the third story of a building.

He left a suicide note on his YouTube channel named SELFLO. In his suicide note, the student stated that he was depressed. He has also blamed his parents for failing to guide him.

A case has been registered and police have shifted the mortal remains of the student at Osmania General Hospital. The body will be undergoing autopsy.

Earlier this year, another IIIT student from Andhra Pradesh died of suicide by stabbing himself.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

