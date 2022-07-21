CHANGE LANGUAGE
IIITM Student Jumps Off Building, Blames Parents in Suicide Note
1-MIN READ

IIITM Student Jumps Off Building, Blames Parents in Suicide Note

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2022, 15:53 IST

Gwalior

Student committed suicide

The student left a suicide note via Youtube and blamed his parents for failing to guide him.

A 23-year-old student from the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IIITM) Gwalior jumped off to his death. The student died by jumping off of the third story of a building.

He left a suicide note on his YouTube channel named SELFLO. In his suicide note, the student stated that he was depressed. He has also blamed his parents for failing to guide him.

A case has been registered and police have shifted the mortal remains of the student at Osmania General Hospital. The body will be undergoing autopsy.

Earlier this year, another IIIT student from Andhra Pradesh died of suicide by stabbing himself.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

About the Author

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

first published:July 21, 2022, 15:30 IST
last updated:July 21, 2022, 15:53 IST