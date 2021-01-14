IIM Admission 2021-23: Know About Selection Process, Cut-off, Eligibility Criteria

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has started the online admission process to enroll the students at the management programmes for the academic session 2021-23. The first step, however, was qualifying for the Common Admission Test (CAT) held on November 29. The students seeking admission to the management programmes at the IIMs have to go through the processes of clearing the Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI) rounds.

Students will be shortlisted for the WAT, GD, and PI on the basis of CAT percentiles. Among the 20 IIMs across the country which offers management degrees, the top IIMs including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow, and IIM Kozhikode had released their IIM admission criteria for the 2021-2023 academic session in August 2020.

IIM Admission Policy 2021-23

Several changes are expected this year in the IIM admission policy for the students seeking their admissions at the IIMs due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The most significant change might include scrapping the WAT and GD rounds and conducting the upcoming session in online mode.

Although the administering bodies might do away with the WAT and GDs, PI rounds may be conducted online before the admission to the IIMs.

IIM Admission -- Selection Process

Shortlisting candidates who have applied online at the IIMs on the basis of their CAT scores

Screening of the shortlisted candidates for WAT, GD, and PI

Calculation of IIM composite scores and final selection

In the third and final stage, aspirants of IIMs are scrutinized on the basis of composite scores which are based on parameters including Class 10, Class 12 and graduation marks, WAT/ GD-PI scores, academic diversity, and work experiences. The aspirants of IIMs who have taken the WAT, GD, and PI rounds are, however, also shortlisted on the basis of the CAT scores and academic records. Interview letters are then sent to the selected candidates for taking the admission process further.