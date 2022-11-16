IIM Ahmedabad Appoints Pankaj Patel as Chairperson of Board Of Governors

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has appointed Pankaj Patel as the chairperson of its board of governors. Patel took charge as the 14th chairperson of the Board of Governors of the prestigious intuition on Wednesday. He replaces Kumar Mangalam Birla, whose four-year term came to an end on Tuesday, November 15.

Patel has been part of the IIM Ahmedabad board of governors for eight years before getting appointed as the chairperson. “My appointment as a Chairperson comes at an important juncture for the Institute when it is at the cusp of the next phase of its growth. I am excited to be a part of this esteemed institute and look forward to working with the Board of Governors, faculty members, students, staff members, the alumni group, and all other relevant stakeholders,” Patel was quoted as saying.

He added that the board expects the IIMA to grow rapidly and has laid out plans to guide the institute in that direction. Patel also expresses his willingness to support and share expertise to assist the Board in acknowledging their collective vision for the Institute.

Pankaj Patel is the Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd and combines both research and techno-commercial expertise. He has published over 100 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and is a co-inventor on more than 64 patents.

He has been appointed as a part-time non-official director on the Reserve Bank of India’s Central Board. He serves on the boards of IIM Udaipur, Invest India, as well as the India Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Pankaj Patel is a member of the International Generics and Biosimilars Association’s CEO Advisory Committee. He has previously served as President of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Pankaj Patel has received several awards for his contributions to the Indian healthcare industry, including the Acharya PC Ray Memorial Gold Medal Award and the Eminent Pharmacist Award.

