IIM Ahmedabad Cluster 1 Placement: Bain & Company Emerges as Top Recruiter Followed by Boston Consulting Group

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad conducted the first cluster of the summer placement process for flagship PGP class of 2022 on December 1 owing to COVID-19 pandemic. The institute conducted the placement process in the virtual mode as participating companies were not physically visiting the campus due to the pandemic. The institute has implemented a few digital initiatives for smooth conduct and transparency in the placement process.

Despite all the issues, students have witnessed a large pool of recruiters with about 50 firms participating in the IIM, Ahmedabad virtual placement process. IIM Ahmedabad follows a cluster system for the final placement process where firms are invited in cohorts at regular intervals.

The Cluster 1 placement process has been mainly focused on four areas – investment banking and markets, management consulting, advisory consulting and private equity, venture capital and asset management. Bain & Company emerged as the top recruiter by extending 20 offers. Boston Consulting Group was the second top recruiter with 19 offers. Apart from these two firms, Accenture Strategy, Alvarez and Marsal, Arthur D Little, Auctus Advisors, GEP Consulting, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Pricewaterhouse Coopers and Strategy have also participated in the Management consulting domain.

Meanwhile, Edelweiss Wealth Management was the topmost recruiter in Investment Banking and Markets cohort with 10 offers while other recruiters in this domain were Arpwood Capital, Avendus Capital, Bank of America, Citibank, Credit Suisse (Singapore and India), Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Nomura India.

Firms like Blackstone, Gaja Capital, India, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Temasek and White Oak had also participated in the PE and VC domain while True North has offered the highest recruitment with 4 offers in the PE/VC and Asset Management.

IIM will conduct the Clusters 2 and 3 placement process on December 4 and December 7 respectively.