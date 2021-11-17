IIM Ahmedabad Conducts Summer Placement Process for PGP 2023

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad conducted its first cluster of the summer placement process for the postgraduate programme (PGP) class of 2023. The firms that participated in the first cluster comprised five cohorts including investment banking and markets, management consulting, niche consulting, cards and financial advisory, and private equity, venture capital, and asset management.

About 50 firms participated in the recruitment process. The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) was the top recruiter with 26 offers, followed by Kearney with 24 offers.

Other prominent recruiters in the consulting domain included Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D Little, Auctus Advisors, Bain & Company, Ernst & Young, GEP Consulting, McKinsey & Company, Price water house Coopers and Strategy&.

Goldman Sachs was the largest recruiter in the investment banking and market cohort with nine offers. Other prominent recruiters included Avendus Capital, Bank of America, Citibank, Credit Suisse, Estee Advisors, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, and Nomura (India & Singapore).

In the PE and VC domain, firms like Blackstone, Edelweiss, Gaja Capital, Iroha, Jupiter Capital, True North, Venture Highway, Xander, and White Oak participated in the recruitment process. Xander was the largest recruiter in this cohort with four offers. Meanwhile, American Express with 13 offers, rolled out the maximum number of offers in the cards and financial advisory cohort.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, we are conducting the entire placement process virtually this year. As participating companies will not be physically visiting the campus, we implemented some digital initiatives that helped us carry out the process with utmost transparency," the IIM said. IIM Ahmedabad will conduct the second and third clusters on November 19 and 22 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 — the entrance exam to the IIMs is scheduled to be held on November 28. The admit cards have already been released. IIM Ahmedabad is the conducting institute this year. The exam will be held for two hours. The number of questions has been reduced this year.

