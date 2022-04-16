IIM Ahmedabad Defers Launch of new Logo Amid Faculty Opposition

After the objection from several faculty members, the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has decided to defer the launch of its new logo.

The decision was announced by the chairperson of the institute’s board and industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla on Wednesday, as reported by The Indian Express.

Earlier, the business school had earlier announced that it will unveil the new logo in June. However, it faced opposition from a section of its faculty. Over 40 faculty members had signed a letter while objecting to the change of the logo in question. They contended that the management of the institute did not consult them before proposing the changes in the logo.

While attending IIMA’s 57th annual convocation, Birla announced the latest decision to postpone the change in logo. “We had discussion today around the issue of logo and the board has decided to keep it in abeyance as of now,” he told reporters, per the Indian Express. He added that the IIMA director, Errol D’Souza, will put the new logo for inputs and wider consultation and “we will then look at it again.”

Talking about the postponement, Birla noted that people had their emotions attached to the iconic logo. Thus, he said that they thought of taking people’s opinion in account before going ahead with the move.

The existing logo of the institute was adopted when it was set up in 1961. It consists of a motif inspired by a carved stone lattice work jaali in the 16th century, the Sidi Saiyyed Mosque. It also includes a verse in Sanskrit which means development through application or distribution of knowledge.

The institute had decided to replace this logo with two new logos, one for domestic and the other for international audiences. But a section of the faculty claimed that the new logo would have “far-reaching implications and long-term consequences” for the business school.

