IIM Ahmedabad Hosts 56th Convocation Ceremony Virtually, 605 Degrees Conferred

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad held its 56th annual convocation virtually. A total of 605 graduating students were awarded with titles and degrees, which included students from IIMA’s Ph.D. Programme in Management, Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (FABM-MBA) and Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (MBA-PGPX). The toppers from each programme were awarded gold medals in recognition of their accomplishments.

Traditionally, the convocation ceremony at IIMA is held at the Louis Kahn Plaza but his year due to Covid-19, IIMA switched to the digital mode. During the online ceremony, graduating students watched the convocation from the safety of their homes remotely while the faculty and staff joined the ceremony virtually from their secure offices or homes on the campus.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson, BoGs, IIMA opened the first virtual convocation followed by the invocation ceremony. Thereafter, Birla conferred the titles and degrees followed by the convocation address by him.

Delivering the convocation address, Birla, congratulated the graduates and said, “It is important that you have clarity on your North Star, but then be adventurous and experiment, use these experiences to build your flywheel and compliment your IQ with EQ. I don’t see IQ and EQ as binary qualities, but rather as complementary traits that make a personality wholesome You need to add other dimensions to your thinking, most importantly, of empathy and humility."

“When you look back in a few years you must ask yourself just one question. Did I make a difference? It doesn’t matter whether you are a marketer or a consultant, an entrepreneur or a techie. Have you advanced progress in your field and added to the cumulative repository of knowledge and wisdom? If the answer is yes. Then you have done justice to the education you have received and lived up to the rich legacy of this iconic institution,” he said.

In his concluding address, Prof. Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA said, “Doing what is fair is often in conflict with showing loyalty and good citizenship behavior in organizations that the students will work in. However, in a VUCA world we require people who are just and fair.”

