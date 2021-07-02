Women Enrolment on Rise at IIM Ahmedabad

The number of women taking admission in the prestigious B-School, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is on a rise. In the recently commenced postgraduate programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM), almost half of the batch consists of women.

Women comprise 28 per cent of the total class size in the new PGP batch and 43 per cent of the total number of students in the new PGP-FABM batch. The numbers are 6 per cent higher in the PGP class from 2020 and 9 per cent higher in the PGP-FABM programme in 2020.

Not just women students, the PGP-FABM programme has witnessed an increase in the number of students from agriculture and allied backgrounds as compared to the previous two years.

This year, the institute has registered a total intake of 432 students of which 385 students have joined the PGP programme and 47 students joined the PGP-FABM programme.

As many as 28 per cent of total students in PGP batch are women. The average age of the PGP class is around 23 years and 67 per cent of the total students have been professionals with prior work experience.

In the current PGP-FABM batch, 43 per cent of students are women. About 96 per cent of the class comprises students in the age group of 21 to 25 years. Of the 47 students, as many as 14 come with prior work experience.

IIMA also follows an admissions policy that looks at diversity across education, profession, gender, socioeconomics, work experience, and culture. “Peer learning is an integral part of the learning experience at IIM-A and this diversity enriches the learning experience of the students within and beyond the classroom. The present classes comprise students from arts, science, commerce, engineering, agriculture, and allied sciences, among others," said IIM-A in an official statement.

