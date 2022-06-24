IIM Ahmedabad, ISB Only Indian B-schools in The Economist's Top 100 MBA Ranking 2022

Only two Indian business schools have made to The Economist’s full-time MBA ranking 2022. The Indian pack is led by the Indian School of Business (ISB) which has secured 75th position. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has secured the 99th place out of a total of 100 universities ranked. Further, of the top 10 positions, as many as nine spots have been grabbed by United States b-schools.

In The Economist’s MBA Rankings 2021, IIM-Ahmedabad was at rank 51 and ISB at the 44th position. In 2019, IIM-Ahmedabad was the only participating institute from India and was placed at 75th position. While the IIM Ahmedabad has been declining in its position on the ranking index consistently, ISB has jumped back into the race after a huge fall. IIM-A, however, continued to sustain spot in the list consistely over the years.

Read | IISc Best Indian University, DU, JNU, Jamia, Hyderabad Uni Fall From Spot: QS Ranking

The Economist states that the US B-schools have returned after a one-year break and hence all those b-schools which held top ranks last year have dropped down. “American MBA programmes seize the top positions in this year’s ranking upon returning from a one-year hiatus. That’s why the full-time MBA ranking 2022 looks strikingly different. Those sitting pretty in 2021 have been firmly shunted down to make way for a new top five,” states The Economist.

Over two-thirds of the top 50 b-schools are from the US. The full-time MBA at Harvard Business School has grabbed the first position, followed by the programmes at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in second and third positions respectively.

The Economist Ranking 2022: Top B-Schools Across The World

Let’s take a look at the top 10 MBA varsities-

Rank 1 – Harvard Business School, US

Rank 2 – University of Pennsylvania – Wharton School, US

Rank 3 – Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management, US

Rank 4 – Columbia Business School, US

Rank 5 – Massachusetts Institute of Technology – MIT Sloan School of Management, US

Rank 6 – Duke University – Fuqua School of Business, US

Rank 7 – HEC Paris Business School, France

Rank 8 – Stanford University – Graduate School of Business, US

Rank 9 – University of Chicago – Booth School of Business, US

Rank 10 – University of Michigan – Stephen M Ross School of Business, US

University of Hong Kong’s HKU is the top placing b-school among Asian colleges at rank 43. Among the European MBAs which are scattered amongst the US schools is HEC Paris, which is the only one among the top 10. It has been placed at the 7th position. Others include SDA Bocconi School of Management, EDHEC Business School and IESE Business School. IESE’s full-time MBA programme had held top spot last year but has now dropped up to 15 places. As per the portal, this is due to the return of several American MBA programmes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.