IIM Ahmedabad Launches Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has launched the Brij Disa Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (CDSA) to enable research in the field. This will support businesses, governance, and policymaking, the institute states. It aims to connect scholars and practitioners in data-intensive organisations.

It will also undertake case-based research to understand the current industry practice and develop case studies for classroom teaching. CDSA will also be responsible for the dissemination of the knowledge to a wide audience both within and outside the realm of the institute through seminars, workshops, and conferences. The endowment for this centre has been contributed by Deepak Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Group.

The centre will also create an annual report on the data science and AI industry in the country to provide a holistic view of the industry, identify challenges and gaps, gauge the scope of the industry, and offer plausible solutions.

“We intend to develop the centre as the epicentre of knowledge on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. An important step towards this goal is to undertake in-depth research on the practical application of data science and AI and share the knowledge generated, thereof. We also aim to engage with the industry and establish synergies that can provide sound technical exposure to the students and offer plausible solutions that can be utilised by the industry and academia," said Prof Ankur Sinha, Co-Chairperson, CDSA.

Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA said, “Data Science and Artificial Intelligence are increasingly impacting businesses across the world. AI has become an inevitable part of our lives. To harness the power of these advanced technologies for augmenting businesses, the need of the hour is to bring together different stakeholders onto the same platform, conduct intensive research to identify challenges, determine potential and provide impactful insights."

