IIM Ahmedabad Launches New Logo, Sanskrit Shlokas Retained

After much uproar about the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad’s change of logo, the premium B-school has retained the Sanskrit shlokas in its new logo too. The new log takes a more minimalist approach to the intricate flower branches design in the old logo. Further, the IIM Ahmedabad, the full name has been replaced by IIM A which takes the central stage in logo. The Sanskrit Shloka Vidya Viniyogad Vikasa has been put at the bottom. Earlier there were speculations that it will be removed which led to a huge uproar and delay in the launch of the new logo. The shloka means development through the distribution or application of knowledge.

The business school had earlier announced that it will unveil the new logo in June. Over 40 faculty members had signed a letter while objecting to the change of the logo claiming that the management did not consult them before proposing the changes in the logo.

While releasing the logo and a new website on November 3, the Board of Governors at IIM A in an official statement said, “As IIMA and its ethos shapes and adapts to global shifts, the institute felt the need to re-envision the IIMA website and renew its visual identity, which is represented by its logo. The new website embodies the IIMA brand philosophy of ‘Simple, Bold, and Global.’ After consulting with and incorporating feedback from relevant stakeholders, the logo refresh was also completed. The refreshed logo aims to convey a more vivid and vibrant brand identity while retaining all the elements of the existing IIMA logo that evoke and channel trust, authenticity, and legacy by emphasising a strong connection to Indian culture.”

“The Sanskrit inscription Vidya Viniyogadvikasa (development through the distribution or application of knowledge) continues to be an integral part of the logo. The logo also has refreshed the ‘jali’ work with clear and bold lines and curves in navy blue, which, while retaining the original aesthetics of the logo art, makes it digitally discernible on any device and adaptable to all formats. The ‘jali’ in the logo of the institute symbolizes the roots of the Institute in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.in 1961,” the official statement by the IIM states.

The IIM has also launched a new website which will “reflect IIMA’s position as a preeminent institution of management across the world”. The idea was to make the website more engaging with prospective students, alumni, current students, and faculty and reflect the institute’s voice as a global leader in research, teaching, and innovation while maintaining the bold & global image of the institute, the IIM said.

