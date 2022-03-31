IIM Ahmedabad Plans to Remove Sanskrit Shlokas From New Logo, Faculty Opposes Move

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM A) soon might two new logos, one for international audiences and another for domestic, however, the move has received criticism, who claim that the decision has been taken without consulting faculty members. In this regard, a letter has been signed by 45 professors of the institution on Wednesday opposing the move.

The logo in question was adopted in 1961 by IIM Ahmedabad at the time when the institute was set up. The logo has a motif of ‘Tree of life’, inspired by an exquisitely carved stone latticework jaali or grille of Sidi Saiyyed Mosque in Ahmedabad that was built in 1573 AD. The logo also has a Sanskrit verse Vidya Viniyogadvikasa which means, development through the distribution or application of knowledge.

In the new logos, the impression of the mosque’s grille is present, however, it is less prominent. While the Sanskrit shloka is only there in the international logo.

Advertisement

Stating that the news of the change of logo has come as a surprise to the faculty, the letter addressed to the institute’s board of director (BoG), reads, “The faculty members of IIM-A were informed in the Academic Council meeting on March 4 of the proposed change of IIM-A logo. It seems that the IIM-A board has approved this change and two new logos have already been registered."

The written letter further states, “the logo is our identity – the jaali and the Sanskrit verse define us and our Indian ethos. For us, it is a symbol of our Indianness, our connect with “vidya”, our link to the Institute."

Calling it a commitment to “vikas” (development) of the country, industry, society, students, and management discipline, the faculty claim that the present logo is their philosophy and mission statement. “Any change in the same, either in artistic rendition or change in verse, is an assault on our identity,” the faculty members wrote.

The faculty further stated that the change of logo will have far-reaching implications and long-term consequences on the institute’s brand and its stakeholders."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.