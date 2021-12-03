IIM Ahmedabad Sets up Centre for Research and Innovation, to Launch Courses in Sustainability

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad launched Arun Duggal ESG Centre for Research and Innovation. The Centre will offer core and doctoral level courses in corporate sustainability. These courses will be a combination of analytical and practical perspectives into ESG.

The centre has been set up to contribute to the development of the environmental, social, and corporate governance ecosystem in India and help Indian enterprises and organisations integrate ESG into their core business and investments decisions. The endowment for this Centre has been contributed by Arun Duggal, chairman ICRA.

Read | AI Course Helped Engineer Get 200% Hike, Now He is Pursuing MTech in Data Science

Professor Naman Desai, Co-Chairperson of the Centre elaborates on the activities of the Centre and said that the Centre at IIMA is also developing a unique India centric ESG rating data framework to better measure the ESG performance of Indian companies.

The centre will promote research on a wide range of issues that can address the Indian industry’s impact on environmental sustainability, human development, and social change, informed the IIM. During its initial years of operation, the Centre will focus on developing its capabilities in select areas of ESG integration - in line with global trends while being equally mindful of the contextual realities of India.

Read | IIM Calcutta Launches Executive Course in Business & Corporate Law

Arun Duggal, Chairman ICRA shares his thoughts on the importance of ESG performance measurement and reporting for companies and the role of the Centre at IIMA, “ESG Performance of companies has emerged as one of the most important factors inflow of capital from investors all around the world. However, it is still evolving, particularly in India and significant research needs to be undertaken to make the field more robust and effective. ”

Moynihan, who was the guest of honour at the event said, “By aligning business models to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), companies can deliver great results, and, at the same time, help address important societal priorities. The ESG Research Centre set up by IIM Ahmedabad reflects the critical role the private sector must play to help India achieve a sustainable future, including the transition to a low-carbon economy."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.