IIM-Ahmedabad to Offer Management Training to Senior Executives Working in Department of Atomic Energy

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) will train senior executives working in the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). The IIM will offer the custom-designed ‘Sarabhai Management Development Programme for senior executives of DAE Organisations’. This is possible under the MoU signed between the IIM and Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI),

The programme series was launched on Monday - August 30 - jointly by Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA and K. N. Vyas, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission.

Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA said, “Considering India’s atomic energy is poised for substantial growth in the next decade, we see this as a strategic knowledge partnership. Through this, we believe we can contribute to one of the crucial sectors of the Indian economy. The government of India has embarked on an ambitious agenda to leverage the potential of nuclear power as an alternate source of energy to fulfil the country’s energy needs and reduce our dependence on other sources of energy. In this backdrop, we view this as an opportunity to train the participants on best practices that will help them apply their learnings in their roles at their respective organisations.”

Senior officers in DAE organisations are engaged in a variety of tasks including research and development, design, construction, operations, maintenance, project management, etc.

KN Vyas, secretary, DAE, said, “providing senior officers and potential leaders a formal exposure to the subject of management, with the help of eminent experts in this domain, has been one of the key objectives of human resource development programs in DAE, and I am very glad that IIM Ahmedabad will be partnering with us in this effort”.

The senior executives from DAE institutions such as the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), and Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) are participating in this programme, which will conclude on September 4.

The programme will provide participants with an understanding of the latest business practices, management techniques and tools that will allow them to enhance efficiency and contribute to their respective organisations. Experts in the fields of management will be invited to facilitate cross-learning. Senior officers from ISRO and Indian Railways will be guest lecturers in this programme, helping the participants learn to use their domain expertise to manage their functions productively. Through this series of management development programmes, it is expected that IIMA and HBNI shall collaborate to undertake joint research on unique subjects including energy policy, risk management, talent management, leadership, public engagement, and communication.

