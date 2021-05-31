IIM Bangalore Alumni Association Launches Fundraiser to Vaccinate 1 Lakh Underprivileged People

The alumni association of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore launched a fundraiser to vaccinate close to one lakh people from the underprivileged sections of society. The announcement came at the first-ever virtual edition of IIMBueX - a leadership conclave organised by the alumni, for the alumni.

Over 1000 alumni from across the globe attended the conclave online. It was launched with a keynote address by the Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. Harish Mittal, President IIMBAA said that there are over 25,000 alumni of IIMB across the world and reaching the one-lakh vaccine target is not too far away.

IIMB Director Rishikesha Krishnan said that this drive will help one lakh underprivileged people in India get faster access to a paid vaccine at just Rs 1000 per jab.

Chairperson Board of Governors of IIMB Dr. Devi Shetty, who is also the founder of Narayana Health, said that not just India’s villages but a large section of India’s urban poor are also deeply affected by the pandemic. He stated that with more than 70 per cent of India’s non-formal workforce out of jobs, “this initiative from IIMB alumni is the need of the hour and by providing a paid vaccine, we will be able to ensure that a significant number of underprivileged people will get the first dose faster.”

IIMBueX concluded with a panel discussion, with Dr Gagandeep Kang, clinical scientist from CMC Vellore, Professor Chimay Tumbe, author of, “The age of the pandemics” and Dr Ajay Nair, CEO Swasth Digital Health Foundation sharing their views on pandemic response, building resilience, financial and technology pivots and innovation to face the Covid-19 crisis.

