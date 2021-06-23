IIM Bangalore Best in India, Check Top 10 Executive MBAs in World: QS EMBA Ranking

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has been ranked as the best Indian institute for its executive MBA programme. The IIM has also got 39th spot globally, in the latest edition of QS Executive MBA Rankings. While IIM-B has continued to maintain its position in India, there is a drop in its performance as compared to last year. In 2020, IIM-B had attained 36th rank globally by scoring 63.6 points.

Last year, India had two entries in the global top 100, however, this year only one institute could make it to the list. Indian School of Business has maintained its second position in India, however, its global rank has dropped from 50th spot in 2020 to 101-110 band this year.

In the Asia-Pacific category, IIM-B attained the 10th spot - leading the pack from India. IIM-Kozhikode and ISB jointly got the 16th spot in the sub-category.

Globally, HEC Paris retains its top rank followed by Wharton Business school, and IESE at the second and third spots, respectively.

QS EMBA Ranking 2021: Top 10 executive MBAs in the World

Rank 1: HEC Paris’ Executive MBA

Rank 2: The Wharton School’s MBA for executives

Rank 3: IESE Business School’s Global Executive MBA

Rank 4: MIT Sloan School of Management’s Executive MBA

Rank 5: Said Business School’s Executive MBA

Rank 6: The University of Chicago Booth School of Business’ Executive MBA

Rank 7: INSEAD’s global Executive MBA

Rank 8: London Business School’s Executive MBA

Rank 9: Esade Ramon Llull University’s Executive MBA

Rank 10: Haas School of Business’ Executive MBA

