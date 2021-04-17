IIM Bangalore Holds 46th Convocation Virtually, Degrees Conferred to 624 Students

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has hosted its 46th convocation in virtual mode on April 16. A total of 624 students from various programmes have graduated this year, out of which 22 are from PhD programme, 435 from Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), 72 from Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), 71 from Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), and 24 from Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy & Management (PGPPM). The institution has also awarded the students with gold medals for ‘Best All Round Performance’ and‘Best Academic Performance’.

In the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) batch of 2019-2021, Piyush Kabra, Karan Kumar Agarwal and Samir Kaushik Shah have been awarded a Gold medal for the first rank, second rank and Best All Round Performance, respectively. Piyush is looking forward to serve in the education sector and improve the quality of education. He hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

In the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) 2020-2021, Sumit More and Abhinav Goswami has won the Gold medal for achieving first rank and Best All Round Performance.

In the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) 2019-2021, the gold medal for the first rank went to Venkata Naga, Swaroop Muvvala and Jagadish Revanna while Gurunathan Subrahmanyan won for Best All Round Performance.

In the Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management (PGPPM) 2020-21, Akta Jain B received the gold medal for Best Academic Performance. She aspires to become a civil servant and use her learnings and experiences from IIM-B in the nation-building process.

The varsity had also announced IIMB Distinguished Alumni Awardee for 2021. The award is given to alumni in recognition of their achievements of exceptional merit and excellence in their chosen field. Revathy Ashok, pass out of Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) 1980 batch, co-founder, Strategy Garage, J Laxman Rao, PGP 1982 batch, Chairman and Managing Director, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. and Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd., and Sameer Nair, PGP 1996 batch, Co-founder, Gram Oorja have received the IIMB Distinguished Alumni Award. They will also receive a citation and their name will be engraved on the Wall of Fame at IIMB.

