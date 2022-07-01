IIM Bangalore Launches 1-year Hospital Management Course for Professionals

IIM Bangalore’s has launched a new programme – the professional certificate in hospital management, today, on the occasion of Doctor’s Day. This 12-month online course is a blend of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and has been designed for early and mid-career individuals in the healthcare sector to upskill themselves in different areas of management. This includes public health, operations, finance, economics, marketing, organisational behavior and human resources management, strategy, legal and regulatory framework, statistics and innovation.

The programme includes 10 courses comprising five to six modules. There will be a series of online courses, lectures, workshops, hands-on projects, talks by industry experts, webinars, and more. At the end of the programme, learners will have to present a capstone project, which would combine learnings from all the individual courses.

“This course, delivered by world class faculty at IIMB, is especially relevant and important for a country like India where 80 per cent of healthcare is delivered, not by corporate chains in metro cities, but by 30-bed and 50-bed nursing homes in Tier II and Tier III cities. Doctors running such nursing homes need serious help in management and administration. They think they are successful because they have money to pay salaries at the end of every month but, in truth, such businesses are always on the brink. A couple of medico-legal cases and they can be pushed into bankruptcy! Those running such hospitals need to understand the nuances of management to be efficient,” said Dr Devi Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore, and Founder-Chairman, Narayana Group of Hospitals.

During the launch of the programme, Chief Guest Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Health & Medical Education, Government of Karnataka, said “We need good management to ensure the delivery of healthcare services to the satisfaction of patients. I am delighted that the transformation of healthcare delivery in the country will start from here – at IIMB.”

“The Professional Certificate Programme in Hospital Management is part of IIMB’s strong involvement in public systems and public policy. It builds on our expertise in delivering quality management education and it is a culmination of Dr Devi Shetty’s efforts, as Chairperson of our Board, to make healthcare and now, healthcare education, accessible and affordable,” Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore said.

