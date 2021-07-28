IIM Bangalore Launches Case Study Competition, Winners to Get Rs 25,000 Prize

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has launched a case study competition. The Product Management and Technology Club SIGMA in collaboration with Leher App organised Techzards. The competition is slated to be held till August 9 and will test the participant’s knowledge of product management and technical understanding.

“Considered a cornerstone of the current digital brand management sector, product management helps bring in connectivity among students and high-quality collaboration among team members. Interestingly, there is no formal teaching in the art of product management," IIM Bangalore said.

As part of the competition, questions will be asked in the form of an MCQ quiz. Students who give the most correct answers will be shortlisted for the second round in which students have to present a live case study on the Leher app.

A panel will be judge the case studies based on their innovation, functionality and real-time usability based on which they will be promoted to the final round.

The final round will be a live virtual event on August 8. The final presentation by the participants will be assessed before declaring the results. Winners will take away a grand prize of Rs 25,000.

