IIM Bangalore Launches Rural Entrepreneurship Incubation Program

NSRCEL- the innovation and entrepreneurship hub of IIM Bangalore launched a rural entrepreneurship incubation program. The aim of the programme is to boost, enhance, and strengthen the entrepreneurship and start-up ecosystem in rural India.

“The pandemic has exposed the huge socio-economic gaps and vulnerabilities in rural India, and there is a need to have sustainable and inclusive development. With this program, we are shifting our lens from urban-focused founders to those who are willing to bring visible changes in rural India,” said Anand Sri Ganesh, COO, NSRCEL IIM Bangalore.

Entrepreneurs in this program are a diverse mix, comprising young graduates of leading universities, corporate sector professionals looking to cross over to the development sector and development sector professionals.

The nine rural enterprises that would be working with NSRCEL to create socio-economic impact by generating rural livelihoods are:

Kalapuri/Nirvi Handicrafts, IVillage Social Solutions, Indian Yards, Kulture Street, Ayang Trust, Bastar Se Bazar Tak, Karry Now, Mars Innovation, Sahrudaya Foods.

