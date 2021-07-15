Over 1000 Women Participated in IIM Bangalore, NSRCEL's Entrepreneurs Programme

Over 1000 aspiring women entrepreneurs participated in ‘Do Your Venture’ programme by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bengaluru. The online entrepreneurship module was launched in collaboration with National Commission for Women (NCW). The six-week program is designed to give hands-on, action-oriented, systematic, and scientific management lessons to budding women entrepreneurs for identifying, evaluating, and testing entrepreneurial opportunities.

The program is a part of NCW’s nationwide initiative that aims to nurture women entrepreneurs and help them to scale their activities.

NSRCEL at IIMB has also completed a course on empowering women through an entrepreneurship program. Out of the 1773 learners in the batch, 852 learners completed the online modules of ‘Do Your Venture,’ setting a new benchmark of a 48 per cent completion rate, where globally most MOOCs have completion rates of less than 10 per cent, IIMB says.

As part of the program, NSRCEL and IIMB, shared weekly digests, regular announcements, handouts, and reminder emails to reduce the dropout rates, the releases read.

According to a study by Bain & Company, Google, and AWE Foundation, 73 per cent of women were negatively impacted by the pandemic with 35 percent experiencing a significant decline in revenue (25 percent to 75 percent). The revenue of almost 20 percent of women entrepreneurs dwindled to zero.

