IIM Bangalore Professor Receives ICMR-Professor Surindar Mohan Marwah Award for Research Work on Ageing, Geriatric Care

Prof. Ugargol, who is Chairperson of the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management, has received an award for his research work in the field of ‘Ageing and Geriatric Care in India’

The ICMR-Professor Surindar Mohan Marwah Award was instituted in 1993 by Professor Surindar Mohan Marwah, Varanasi. This award is conferred upon a scientist for the research work carried out in the field of Geriatrics.

The award includes a certificate along with e-citation, from the Indian Council of Medical Certificate (ICMR). About Dr. Ugargol’s research, ICMR says: “His research on ageing and geriatric care potentiates academic understanding of the demographic transition: it disentangles geriatric care needs, discovers care constraints, tests the resilience of familial inter-generational contracts, situates the ‘care gap’ within notions of aging in place and highlights policy implications of population ageing in India.”

Dr. Ugargol has a PhD in Demography from the University of Groningen (RUG), The Netherlands. Dr. Ugargol is a public health pracademic, a social epidemiologist and an applied demographer with significant practice experience and research interests in health policy, health systems, epidemiology, health and hospital services, ageing and healthcare management. His research line traverses the interdisciplinary crossroads of demography, public health, gerontology and healthcare management by blending quantitative and interpretive approaches. His research themes include ageism in workplaces, age-friendly initiatives, informal work, precarious employment, health informatics and tobacco control.

Dr. Ugargol has earlier served as a Member of the Working Group that conceptualized the National Health Portal (NHP) for India under the direction of the National Knowledge Commission in 2011. In 2011, he was awarded the ‘Jnana Fellowship’ by the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, Government of Karnataka. In 2012, he received the ‘Ubbo Emmius’ Fellowship for his PhD at the University of Groningen, The Netherlands, and was supported by the Indian-European Research Networking Grant: Ageing and Well-being in a Globalizing World funded by NWO-ESRC-ICSSR.

Ugargol serves as Academic Editor for PLOS One and as Associate Editor of the RGUHS National Journal of Public Health. Prior to joining IIMB, Ugargol has served as Dean-Academics and Associate Professor at IIHMR, Bangalore, and as Associate Professor of Public Health at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bangalore.

