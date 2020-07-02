Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

IIM Bangalore Ranks Among Top 50 in QS Rankings for Global Executive MBA Colleges

IIM Bangalore bagged the global ranking of 36 with the Indian School of Business (ISB) succeeding as the other Indian B school in top 100. IIM Kozhikode missed the elite club by ranking at 101th spot.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2020, 8:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IIM Bangalore Ranks Among Top 50 in QS Rankings for Global Executive MBA Colleges
IIM Bangalore building.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore ranked the highest among other Indian colleges in the QS Global Executive MBA ranking for 2020. IIM Bangalore proved to be one of the two Indian institutes on the global 100 rankings.

IIM Bangalore bagged the global ranking of 36 with the Indian School of Business (ISB) succeeding as the other Indian B school in top 100. IIM Kozhikode missed the elite club by ranking at 101th spot. On the other hand, MBA courses for executives by Wharton Business School in the United States topped the worldwide rankings.

The post graduate programme in Enterprise Management Overview (PGPEM) at IIM Bangalore bagged the 36th rank in the Global Executive MBA ranking 2020. IIM- B came 61st in the QS global ranking. The two-year weekend management programme is ideal for those who are already employed somewhere and do not want to quit for a management diploma.

Among the B schools in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, IIM Bangalore came in 9th position. As many as 141 programmes of the institute featured on the QS global ranking lists with 20 joint programmes getting a nod in a separate list.

In the region specific list, IIM- B was joined by two other Indian institutes in the top 20. While IIM Bangalore bagged the 9th spot, IIM-Kozhikode and ISB both were in the 15 + band.

IIM- Bangalore Director Professor G Raghuram sent out a statement that said: “It is good to break new ground and put India on the global education map.”

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading