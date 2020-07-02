IIM Bangalore Ranks Among Top 50 in QS Rankings for Global Executive MBA Colleges

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore ranked the highest among other Indian colleges in the QS Global Executive MBA ranking for 2020. IIM Bangalore proved to be one of the two Indian institutes on the global 100 rankings.

IIM Bangalore bagged the global ranking of 36 with the Indian School of Business (ISB) succeeding as the other Indian B school in top 100. IIM Kozhikode missed the elite club by ranking at 101th spot. On the other hand, MBA courses for executives by Wharton Business School in the United States topped the worldwide rankings.

The post graduate programme in Enterprise Management Overview (PGPEM) at IIM Bangalore bagged the 36th rank in the Global Executive MBA ranking 2020. IIM- B came 61st in the QS global ranking. The two-year weekend management programme is ideal for those who are already employed somewhere and do not want to quit for a management diploma.

Among the B schools in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, IIM Bangalore came in 9th position. As many as 141 programmes of the institute featured on the QS global ranking lists with 20 joint programmes getting a nod in a separate list.

In the region specific list, IIM- B was joined by two other Indian institutes in the top 20. While IIM Bangalore bagged the 9th spot, IIM-Kozhikode and ISB both were in the 15 + band.

IIM- Bangalore Director Professor G Raghuram sent out a statement that said: “It is good to break new ground and put India on the global education map.”