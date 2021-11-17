IIM Bangalore Summer Placement: 513 Students Get 542 Internship Offers in two Days

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore received as many as 542 offers for 513 students in just two days of holding interview rounds. The overwhelming response is received for the summer placements for the PGP and PGP-BA class of 2021-23. As the economy is recovering from Covid-19, the IIM has seen an upsurge in hiring across various sectors of the industry. A considerable rise in offers was for finance roles, even as consulting continues to be most sought-after.

The rise is being considered as one of the best summer placements recorded by the IIM. Professor U. Dinesh Kumar, Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore, said: “This is one of the best summer placements we had in recent years. There is a clear signal from the recruiters that the economy is reviving, and the industry is looking for talent in large numbers to manage the post-pandemic market.”

Read | IIM Bangalore Launches Case Study Competition, Winners to Get Rs 25,000 Prize

Consulting companies made 181 offers led by Accenture with 33 offers, Prominent recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain, were Microsoft with 13 offers, Samsung and Walmart Global Tech with six offers each. The 42 offers were made in the combined bucket of e-commerce, and operations included Amazon with 29 offers followed by Flipkart, Uber, Myntra), and others.

There were 84 offers in the finance domain. Among banks, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of 16 offers followed by Citibank with seven offers. Conglomerates recruited for their leadership tracks, making 76 offers in general management positions with Adani Group leading with seven offers followed by Tata Administrative Services with six offers.

Read | Pandemic Reality: Digital, Consultancy Roles Most Sought After At B-School Placements With Rise In Pay Packages

Students opting for Sales and Marketing roles received 99 offers and were recruited by major consumer goods firms led by Nestle, Pidilite, Coca-Cola, Dabur, ITC, and others. Analytics roles received 19 offers with major recruiters including American Express, FinIQ.

Some of the leading start-ups that offered internships included Navi Technologies with 11 offers, Unacademy, Byju’s, Udaan, LatentView Analytics, Licious, Purplle, and Swiggy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.