IIM Bangalore to Offer Rural Entrepreneurship Incubation Programme

NSRCEL, the innovation and entrepreneurship hub of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, and the Buddha Fellowship Program (BFP) are collaborating for a joint Rural Entrepreneurship Incubation Program to develop the rural entrepreneurship ecosystem. BFP’s mission is to groom 1,000 Buddha fellows. The applications for the same are now open on the official website of IIM Bangalore.

Through this program, rural entrepreneurs will be empowered to solve rural problems and scale those who can sell to urban consumers. “The rural entrepreneurship ecosystem and home-grown entrepreneurs have been overlooked and they face a lot of scalability challenges due to a lack of knowledge and awareness on marketing, branding, quality standards, value chain creation, product innovation, to name a few," IIM Bangalore said.

The program aims to transform the development sector in terms of scale with quality and impact to support and provide opportunities for rural professionals to pursue their aspirations to become development entrepreneurs.

“Our focus will be to support entrepreneurs who are already operating in rural areas as well as to provide opportunities for those who want to return to their roots to make an impact,” said Professor Venkatesh Panchapagesan, Chairperson, NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here