IIM Bangalore's 47th Convocation Sees 690 Students Graduate
1-MIN READ

IIM Bangalore’s 47th Convocation Sees 690 Students Graduate

he Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore on Friday, celebrated its physical convocation. (Representational Image)

During the 47th convocation a total of 690 students from various programmes graduated.

Education and Careers Desk

After a gap of two years, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore on Friday, celebrated its physical convocation. During the 47th convocation a total of 690 students from various programmes graduated.

The institute has announced that this year, the degrees have been awarded to 11 students of Doctoral Programme (PhD), Postgraduate programme in Management (PGP): 488, Executive Postgraduate Programme in Management (EPGP): 76, Postgraduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM): 75, and Postgraduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA): 40. This year, nine students have bagged the first rank in their various courses and received the gold medalist degree.

Here is the nine toppers of 2021-2022 batch

In the postgraduate programme in management (PGP) 2020-2022, the 27-year-old ,Pratyush Goel has got the first rank holder, while Aviruddh Jain and Priyank Dedhia are the second rank holders. In the in Management (PGP) and Postgraduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) 2020-2022 combined , the 24-year-old Mythili K has bagged a gold for being the best all-round performance for Postgraduate Programme.

Meanwhile, for the inaugural graduating batch of the Postgraduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) 2020-2022, Jeevan Nagaraj is the first rank holder. In Executive Postgraduate Programme in Management (EPGP) 2021-2022, Bendi Ashok Kumar is the first rank holder and Renganathan Sekar is the best all-round performer. And in the postgraduate programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) 2020-2022, Rohan Bajla is the first rank holder, while Umesh D is the Best All Round Performer.

first published:April 09, 2022, 12:56 IST