IIM-Bodh Gaya Launches Five-Year Integrated Management Course for 12th pass: Here's How to Apply

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya launched five years integrated programme in Management (IPM) from the 2021 academic session. Candidates successfully completing the five-year integrated programme in management would be awarded two degrees - Bachelor of Business Management and Master of Business Administration. The application process for the same is to begin on April 1.

Admission to the course will be offered through JIPMAT 2021. The application process for the entrance exam will close on June 20. A total of 60 seats are available for IIMBG-IPM admission 2021 including 10 supernumerary seats for female candidates. Reservation would be applicable as per the government norms.

Candidates who have passed class 12, as well as class 10 examination with a minimum of 60 per cent in the year 2019, 2020 or 2021, are eligible to apply.

Those getting shortlisted for IPM admission 2021 will have to pay Rs 4.5 lakh per year for the first three years. The fee includes hostel charges as well, however, students will have to bear the mess charges on their own. The tuition fee for the fourth and fifth year would be Rs 7.5 lacks per year.

The admission process would be carried forward on the basis of the scores secured by applicants in JIPMAT 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of scores of Class 10, 12 and JIPMAT. The scores of the entrance exam will be given 70 per cent weightage while 15 per cent weightage will be given to each class 10 and 12 marks.