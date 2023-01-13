IIM Bodh Gaya Launches MBA in Hospital and Healthcare Management, Digital Business Management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bodh Gaya has launched two new master’s in business administration (MBA) courses for the upcoming academic year, 2023-24. The includes an MBA in hospital and healthcare management and MBA in digital business management. The first batch of both programmes will commence in the last week of June 2023, with admission process beginning next week.

The admission will depend upon the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 percentile. Shortlisted candidates will be able to fill out the expression of interest (EOI) form by the first week of February. Following which, they will be called for the personal interview (PI) round. A final merit list based on CAT, PI, and academic profile rating will be used for giving admission.

Initially, IIM Bodhgaya will offer 90 seats and 60 seats in digital business management and hospital and healthcare management, respectively. “Both the new MBA programmes are aligned with the mission and vision of the institute. The MBA (Hospital & Healthcare Management) and MBA (Digital Business Management) will carve a unique niche in the healthcare and digital space respectively,” Vinita Sahay, director of IIM Bodhgaya was quoted as saying by Career360.

The MBA in hospital and healthcare management will be a two-year full-time course spread over six terms. The programme will consist of a total of 108 credits. In the first year, students will learn about the basics of courses. In the second year, students can choose a track of specialization- ‘Hospital Management’ or ‘Health Care Management’. The ‘Hospital Management’ track includes courses related to the management or administration of various functions in hospitals and allied areas.

Meanwhile, the healthcare management stream includes topics related to public health, health insurance, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, students will choose general elective courses from various management domains such as human resources, marketing, IT, finance, operations and general management.

The MBA in digital business management is intended to address the fast-paced requirement of the changing digital technologies and disruption of business models. Students will be taught about digital marketing and business development, data analytics and decision science, strategy and consulting, and fintech. The course will be spread over six trimesters. Each participant must complete a minimum of 108 credits in total and the same ones will be eligible for the degree. The course will offer four tracks of specialization.

