IIM Bodh Gaya Organises 3-day Faculty Development Programme on Machine Learning, Data Analytics

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya is organising a three-day online faculty development programme on data analytics and machine learning. The three-day faculty development programme will be held online from June 23 to 25. Candidates who wish to participate can register themselves online through the official website of IIM Bodh Gaya.

It will be held for three days where participants will have the opportunity to learn concepts of data analytics and machine learning. It will be held in two shifts — the pre-lunch timing for the programme is 10 am to 12:30 pm while the post-lunch timing is 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Only faculty members and research scholars are eligible to apply for the online development programme.

IIM Bodh Gaya FDP: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM Bodh Gaya

Step 2: Click on the MDP (Management Development Program) tab on the homepage and select FDP (Faculty Development Programme)

Step 3: Select ‘Online FDP on Data Analytics & Machine Learning (June 23 to June 25, 2022)’

Step 4: Now, use the payment cum application SBI link to register yourself

Step 5: On the new page, select the institute as IIM Bodh Gaya and state as Bihar to continue

Step 6: Select ‘Data Analytics and Machine Learning’ and fill other details before paying the registration fee

Step 7: Submit the registration form

IIM Bodh Gaya FDP: Application fee

The registration fee for research scholars is Rs 4,000 plus GST while for faculty members, the registration fee is Rs 6,000 plus GST.

The first day of the program will be an introduction to data analytics (inferential and regression models). On the second day, participants will be familiarised with the basic approaches to machine learning that includes classification and clustering problems and dimensionality reduction. The third day will be an introduction to advanced data analytics (Idea of neutral networks, support vector machine). The online sessions will include case studies and the implementation of data analytics tools.

