IIM Bodhgaya to Train faculty in 'Research, Design, Analytics'

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodhgaya is organising a faculty development programme (FDP) in research, design, and analytics. It proposes to train the professors of various subjects at the institute. The programme will run for nine days, beginning on June 20 and ending on June 29.

This faculty training programme will consist of four modules, each of which will cover a different topic on separate dates over the program’s duration. The lecture would last two hours, beginning at 5 pm and ending at 7 pm.

Overview of the modules and topics to be covered in the programme:

Module 1 of the program includes Manuscript writing. Starting on June 20, the course will cover topics such as the ‘Inaugural + Writing High-Quality Manuscript and tracing the Journey’. On the next day, a session about ‘Systematic Literature Review’ will be taken. Lastly, on June 22, a session will be conducted on ‘Formatting, Presenting Tables and Figures in a manuscript’.

Module 2 will be about Questionnaire Design and Sample selection. This module will stretch over 2 days from June 23 to June 24. First, topics like ‘Creating graphs and charts’, Calculating Summary Statistics’, and ‘Testing for Differences Between Groups’ will be introduced. ‘Investigating relationships between variables, fitting regression models’ will be taught the next day.

Module 3 of the programme will be about Survey Design and Analysis. This module will be conducted on June 25. It will cover topics on ‘Defining your Sample, choosing the right sample, and sampling methods’.

Module 4, the program’s final phase, will address Research methodologies. It will begin on June 26 and run till June 29. The module would begin with ‘Qualitative and Quantitative analysis’, as well as a ‘Review of statistical tools’.

The subsequent topics would be ‘Factor analysis, testing, reliability, and validity’. Topics such as ‘Moderation and Mediation utilising AMOS’, and ‘Structural Equation Modelling’, will be covered in the last days of the training programme.

It is recommended that Institute faculty members visit the official website to read the official announcement regarding this programme.

