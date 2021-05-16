IIM Calcutta Celebrates Annual Convocation 2021 Virtually

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta conducted its annual convocation 2021 over a virtual ceremony. The event was attended by IIM Calcutta alumnus and Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian as the Chief Guest along with Shri Shrikrishna Kulkarni, Chairperson - Board of Governors, IIM Calcutta and Dr Subir Bhattacharya, Director-in-charge, IIM Calcutta.

Around 462 students of the MBA programme, 61 students of MBAEx Programme, 36 students of PGP for Executives for Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing (PGPEX VLM) and 57 students in Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) were awarded their degrees. The Institute also conferred 14 students with their PhD degrees.

The e-ceremony began with the introduction of the Chief Guest and the presentation of the Annual Report by Dr. Subir Bhattacharya, Director-in-charge, which was followed by the address of the Chairperson, Board of Governors Shri Shrikrishna Kulkarni. The convocation address was delivered by Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

Some of the awardees during the IIM Calcutta convocation ceremony were:

Under Doctoral Studies, The Satish K Sehgal Doctoral Student Award for excellence in scholarship and organisational citizenship was awarded to Rishikesan Parthiban.

The Best Publication Award by IIM Calcutta Alumni Association Mumbai Chapter was awarded to Vivek G Nair and the newly newly instituted Nirmal Chandra Memorial Doctoral Student Award was given to Priyanshu Gupta.

Arpit Bajaj and Himanshu Mahalka of the MBA Degree Programme were awarded with Dr B C Roy Gold Medal for first rank holder, Chairman’s Prize, John Wynne Prize, Calcutta Management Association Trophy, P C Chandra Silver Medal and IIMC Alumni Association Calcutta Chapter prize.

Under the one-year MBAEx Programme, Saunak Saikia was awarded with the Gold Medal, Ramit Batra ranked second received a silver medal and Himanshu Jain ranked third also received a silver medal.

Commencing this year, a new doctoral student award ‘Nirmal Chandra Memorial Doctoral Student Award’ has been introduced for PhD graduating candidate obtaining the highest CGPA.

