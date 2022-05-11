IIM Calcutta Invites Applications for its HR Management Executive Programme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, has launch the executive programme in Human Resource Management (HRM) with Emeritus. This one-year programme enables evolving and mid-career professionals, including line managers interested in HR. Interested applicants can apply by May 19 on the official website.

The classes for the programme will be online and additionally there will be a four-day in-campus immersion programme at the IIM Calcutta campus. At the end of this programme, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Calcutta and an executive education alumni status.

Also read| IIM Calcutta Launches Online Advanced Programme in Digital Business Leadership

The HR programme has an industry-aligned curriculum, designed to help learners develop an approach to managing talent and would help leverage employees’ potential to meet business priorities. It would also equip participants with a customer-oriented view of managing human resources across acquisition, retention, competency mapping, job evaluation, fit analysis, and HR analytics, IIM Calcutta said.

The 13th batch of this programme will begin on June 30. The fee for the programme is Rs 3,25,000, and GST added. The students have the option to make the payments in low-cost EMI. As per the programm notification, applicants who will apply early can also avail a 10 per cent discount amounting to Rs 32,500 on the total programme fee.

Commenting on the launch of the the programme, IIM Calcutta’s professors said, “As per recent industry reports, human resources in India is expected to grow by 9.8 per cent this year, adding close to 100,000 jobs for qualified professionals. To meet the growing demand of professionals looking to make a high-growth career in HR, we have designed this programme to help participants advance their people management skills to enhance consumer-oriented business growth strategies. Towards the end of the programme, participants will be able to create, manage, and drive empowering strategic HRM initiatives, which will enable their workforce to contribute effectively towards organisational transformation and growth.”

Read| IIM Calcutta to Provide Training for 1300 Head of Schools in Leadership

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus said, “According to a recent Gartner report (2021), nearly 60 per cent of HR leaders reported that building critical skills and competencies will be their number one priority in 2022. It is thus essential to upskill periodically to keep pace with the increasing business demands and carve a competitive edge. In this context, IIM Calcutta faculty in this one-year programme will help professionals build, drive, and manage innovative HR practices resulting in workforce resilience, transformation, and business growth.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.