IIM Calcutta Launches 9-month CFO Programme for Professionals

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has launched the second cohort of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) programme with Eruditus. The programme will be for nine months and is ideal for evolving and aspiring CFOs, holding senior leadership positions.

The curriculum has been designed to help finance professionals acquire the knowledge and skills to be effective CFO and will provide them with more tools to enhance their leadership and decision-making capabilities. All the enrolled executives, on successful completion of the programme, would receive the IIM Calcutta executive education alumni status. The second batch of live online and in-class sessions begins on March 27.

The programme is aligned to equip the CFOs to lead the organisation and make imperative business decisions. This collaboration would surely help reach a wider group of senior professionals who feel the data gap and the need to prioritise digitalization while taking strategic decisions in the domain, explained Prof Kaushik Roy of IIM Calcutta.

It is best suited for “professionals who want to have an impact on the overall business of organization and align financial strategies to have maximum impact. The programme would help professionals climb the corporate ladder to the next level in addition to providing them with exclusive networking opportunities," says IIM Calcutta.

“The modern-day CFOs role is increasingly inclined towards being more agile, tech-savvy compared to traditional ways. Today, CFOs act as an advisor, consultant for business expansions and take strategic decisions. In order to keep pace with the ever-increasing business demands, CFOs need to continuously upskill themselves," said Prof Ashok Banerjee, IIM Calcutta.

“Recent reports have revealed that only 43 per cent of CFOs have used advanced financial modelling in the past two years to identify future risks and opportunities. This clearly indicates the skill gap. In today’s changing business environment, the role of the modern-day CFO has evolved beyond the normal monitoring and reporting of financial data. CFOs today are change-makers who overlook the functioning of analysts, accountants, advisors and act as leaders for business expansion. Corporates understand the advanced roles of CFOs and look forward to industry-ready CFOs who have the decision-making abilities. This programme will help finance professionals overcome the skill gap to become leaders of tomorrow," Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India, and APAC, Eruditus said.

